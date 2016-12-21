West officers demands Presidency Council choose army chief now

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 20 December 2016: A group of officers has demanded that the Presidency Council appoint, as a matter of urgency, a commander-in-chief of the Libyan armed forces. The officers from militias in Gharyan, Jadu, Kabaw, Nalut, Sabratha, Zawia and Misrata met in the last town and demanded the new army supremo […]
