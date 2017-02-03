U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo for bladder cancer

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.
