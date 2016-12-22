AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – Texas plans to block about $3 million in Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood operations in the state, a legal document obtained on Wednesday showed, a move the reproductive healthcare group said could affect nearly 11,000 low-income people.
Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / Texas moves to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood
Tags document healthcare reproductive Texas wednesday
Check Also
Legal pot growers to drive up California warehouse rates
(Reuters) - Legalizing recreational marijuana in California is creating a gold rush for a decidedly less intoxicating sector: warehouses in which to grow the plants.