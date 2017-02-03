Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / Opioid addiction implant maker Braeburn Pharma pulls IPO

Opioid addiction implant maker Braeburn Pharma pulls IPO

(Reuters) – Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.

Check Also

‘Heading’ in soccer may lead to concussion symptoms

(Reuters Health) - Purposely "heading" a soccer ball may lead to concussion symptoms despite research suggesting those issues mainly arise from accidental knocks to the head, according to a new study.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved Libya News Today.