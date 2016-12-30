(Reuters Health) – – Repeated or lengthy use of general anesthetic and sedation drugs in infants, toddlers and pregnant women in their third trimester might damage children’s developing brains, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned this month.
Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / Obstetricians balk at FDA warning on anesthesia in pregnant women
Tags brains children developing food trimester
Check Also
Beijing buyers club? China’s cancer patients gamble on gray market
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - When her father's lung cancer worsened, Yin Min, a 51-year-old financial broker from Shanghai, faced a choice: pay nearly $3,000 a month for an approved drug or pay a fraction of the price for a generic drug not approved for use in China.