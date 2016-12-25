Migraine drugs may repeat rheumatoid arthritis success

(Reuters) – Nearly two decades ago, several drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis hit the shelves in rapid succession, opening up a huge market for the treatment of the autoimmune joint disorder.
