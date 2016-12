By Sami Zaptia. London, 21 December 2016: A MIG 23 fighter plane crashed yesterday near Tarhuna, 90 km southeast of Tripoli, killing both its pilots. The MIG, which took off from Tripoli’s Mitiga airport, was reported to have been taking part in training when it crashed. No details have been revealed of the exact causes

