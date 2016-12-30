Libyan diplomats given three months to sort out National ID Number discrepancies

Check Also

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli/Tunis, 29 December 2016: The head of Misrata’s Third Force based in Sebha, Jamal Treiki, has spurned a demand from the Khalifa Hafter’s Libyan National Army (LNA) that it withdraw from the south. Earlier this week, the LNA’s Colonel Mohamed Ben Nayel said that the Third Force, first sent to Sebha to [...]