Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) individuals are disproportionately incarcerated, mistreated and sexually victimized in U.S. jails and prisons, researchers say.
Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / LGBT individuals more likely to be incarcerated
Check Also
Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea
Antiseptic mouthwashes may someday be a tool in the fight against the sexually transmitted infection known as gonorrhea, but more research is needed, according to a new study from Australia.