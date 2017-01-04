Home / LIBYA / HoR hearings on Thinni government performance resumed this morning; will contine next week

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 3 January 2017: The House of Representatives’ session questioning the Beida-based Thinni administration on its performance in office continued for a second day today with the focus on the country’s dire financial situation. As well as Thinni, deputy prime ministers Abdulsalam Al-Badri and Abdulrahman Taher were also present.

