GNA’s MoF calls for urgent meeting with CBL board

By Sami Zaptia. London, 21 December 2016: The Serraj-led GNA, through its Ministry of Finance, has called for an urgent meeting with the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) board. In a letter dated yesterday and addressed to the ‘’Governor of the Central Bank of Libya’’, GNA Minister of Finance-elect Osama Hamad called for the CBL […]
