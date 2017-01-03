First sea rescues of migrants setting off from Libya in 2017: 230 saved

By Sami Zaptia. London, 3 January 2017: Various NGOs report that they continued in the early hours of the first day of 2017 to rescue migrants from the Mediterranean Sea setting off from Libya. The Maltese-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship, the Aquarius, carried out its first search and rescue operation just outside […]
Tags based migrant offshore rescue station
Check Also
LNA aircraft targets Misrata delegation visiting Jufra airbase; Misrata military council head among injured
By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 3 January 2017: Misrata military council spokesperson Ibrahim Beitelmal is reported to be among a six people of seriously injured when a Libya National Army (LNA) MiG fighter targeted a group of people who had flown into Jufra airbase today from Tripoli on board a C-130 military transporter.