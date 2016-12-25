Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / FDA approves Biogen drug for lead genetic cause of infant death

FDA approves Biogen drug for lead genetic cause of infant death

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Biogen Inc's drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

