EU’s Schulz gives up run at German chancellery – Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) – Martin Schulz, the European Parliament president who is returning to German politics, does not expect to run as the Social Democrats' (SPD) candidate for chancellor next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.
