Democrats lean on drug pricing as Obamacare repeal looms

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Democrats are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress on legislation to dismantle the Obamacare health insurance law but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices.
