Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / China uncovers 500,000 food safety violations in nine months

China uncovers 500,000 food safety violations in nine months

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China, rocked in recent years by a series of food safety scandals, uncovered as many as half a million illegal food safety violations in the first three quarters of the year, an official said.

Tags

Check Also

Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea

Antiseptic mouthwashes may someday be a tool in the fight against the sexually transmitted infection known as gonorrhea, but more research is needed, according to a new study from Australia.

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved Libya News Today.