China reports first two human deaths from bird flu this winter

BEIJING (Reuters) – Two people in China's Anhui province have died from H7N9 bird flu, the first fatalities in China among this winter's cases, while Macau reported its first human infection of the strain since the former Portuguese colony returned to China in 1999.
