China official dealing with Taiwan accused of bribery

BEIJING (Reuters) – China's state prosecutor on Friday formally accused a former deputy head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office with bribery and abuse of power, setting the stage for his trial.
Tags abuse affairs bribery China office
Check Also
Syria ceasefire begins, but is shaky with early clashes
BEIRUT (Reuters) - A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey which back opposing sides in the conflict, got off to a shaky start after midnight on Friday (2200 GMT on Thursday) in the latest attempt to end nearly six years of bloodshed.