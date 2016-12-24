Cardinal settles with U.S. over painkiller shipments to pharmacies

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A drug distributor owned by Cardinal Health Inc has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve claims it failed to alert the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to suspiciously large orders of addictive painkillers by New York-area pharmacies.
