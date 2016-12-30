Britain scolds Kerry for comments on Israeli government

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain scolded U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as the "most right-wing in Israeli history", a move that aligns Prime Minister Theresa May more closely with President-elect Donald Trump.
