Bird flu virus found in Belgium, steps taken to contain it – statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian authorities found the H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm north of Brussels on Feb.1 and imposed measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus, the Belgian agriculture ministry said on its website on Thursday.
