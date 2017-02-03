Home / HEALTH & FITNESS / Bird flu virus found in Belgium, steps taken to contain it – statement

Bird flu virus found in Belgium, steps taken to contain it – statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian authorities found the H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm north of Brussels on Feb.1 and imposed measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus, the Belgian agriculture ministry said on its website on Thursday.

