Angola declares end to world’s worst yellow fever epidemic in decades

LUANDA (Reuters) – Angola declared the end of the world's worst yellow fever epidemic in a generation on Friday after a U.N.-backed vaccination campaign of 25 million people that resulted in no new cases in six months.
