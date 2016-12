By Sami Zaptia. London, 21 December 2016: The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has announced that it has concluded its military operations against IS/DAESH in and around the Libyan city of Sirte. In a short statement released yesterday AFRICOM said that ‘‘The United States Africa Command concluded Operation Odyssey Lightning Dec. 19, following an announcement

To read the full news, share this page by clicking one of the buttons below.